Lady Gaga touched by fiancé Michael Polansky’s support before hometown show

Lady Gaga has made a heartfelt confession about her fiancé, Michael Polansky.
The Grammy winner revealed that her partner supported her with words of encouragement before her hometown concert in New York City on Friday, August 22.
She told the audience, “Right before I came onstage, my fiancé, Michael, said, ‘When you go out there, let them fill you up.’”
Gaga added, “I think about walking on the concrete, going all around the city and just, I remember fighting really hard, fighting really hard for my dreams and what I believed in and for myself.”
The Poker Face crooner also told the audience that before her show, she confided in her friend China about her determination to give an energetic performance in New York.
While sharing her fiancé’s words, the pop icon noted, “Sometimes you don’t have to fight, you just have to show up.”
She admitted that Polansky’s words “meant so much to her.”
Lady Gaga is performing at Madison Square Garden on August 26 and 27.
The American singer will later return to the city for a pair of Mayhem Ball dates on September 6 and 7.
To note, Gaga got engaged to Polansky on April 1, 2024.