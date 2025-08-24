Legendary TV actor and 'Rescue Me' star Jerry Adler passes away at 96

The longtime theatre director and legendary TV icon, Jerry Adler, died at the age of 96.
On Saturday, August 23, the deceased artist's close pal, Frank J. Reilly, announced his death on his official X account.
In his post, the social media star wrote, "The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler, died today... You know him from one of his iconic roles [and] from many of his guest appearances."
"He arranged to get my son a job on The Sopranos. Many years later, my son got him a job on Rescue Me. RIP to a real one," Frank added.
Jerry survived with his life partner, renowned American psychologist Joan Laxman, with whom he tied the knot in 1994.
As of now, the real reason for the late actor's death has yet to be confirmed by his beloved family and friends.
Jerry initiated his career in the entertainment industry by pursuing his family business in 1950 as a stage manager on shows that included the iconic film, My Fair Lady.
He later worked on films, including Annie and I Remember Mama in 1979, where he served as a production supervisor.
Jerry Adler also directed a handful of Broadway shows, such as the soap opera Santa Barbara.
He appeared on screen for the first time in 1991 in the sitcom Brooklyn Bridge, on CBS and closed his acting career with guest spots on Broad City (2019), Transparent (2017-2019), and the revival of Mad About You (2019).