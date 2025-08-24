Home / Entertainment

Legendary TV actor and 'Rescue Me' star Jerry Adler passes away at 96

Jerry Adler was known for his presence in iconic TV shows, 'The Sapronas, 'The Good Wife', and 'The Apple Tree'

Legendary TV actor and Rescue Me star Jerry Adler passes away at 96
Legendary TV actor and 'Rescue Me' star Jerry Adler passes away at 96

The longtime theatre director and legendary TV icon, Jerry Adler, died at the age of 96.

On Saturday, August 23, the deceased artist's close pal, Frank J. Reilly, announced his death on his official X account.

In his post, the social media star wrote, "The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler, died today... You know him from one of his iconic roles [and] from many of his guest appearances."

"He arranged to get my son a job on The Sopranos. Many years later, my son got him a job on Rescue Me. RIP to a real one," Frank added.

Jerry survived with his life partner, renowned American psychologist Joan Laxman, with whom he tied the knot in 1994.

As of now, the real reason for the late actor's death has yet to be confirmed by his beloved family and friends.

Jerry initiated his career in the entertainment industry by pursuing his family business in 1950 as a stage manager on shows that included the iconic film, My Fair Lady.

He later worked on films, including Annie and I Remember Mama in 1979, where he served as a production supervisor.

Jerry Adler also directed a handful of Broadway shows, such as the soap opera Santa Barbara.

He appeared on screen for the first time in 1991 in the sitcom Brooklyn Bridge, on CBS and closed his acting career with guest spots on Broad City (2019), Transparent (2017-2019), and the revival of Mad About You (2019). 

You Might Like:

Sophie Turner shares why she will never return to US after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner shares why she will never return to US after Joe Jonas split
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who parted ways in September 2024, share two adorable daughters

Ozzy Osbourne son Jack pays tribute to late dad during somber public appearance

Ozzy Osbourne son Jack pays tribute to late dad during somber public appearance
The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 in July surrounded by his family

Lady Gaga touched by fiancé Michael Polansky’s support before hometown show

Lady Gaga touched by fiancé Michael Polansky’s support before hometown show
Lady Gaga gets emotional while revealing fiancé Michael Polansky’s pre-concert prep talk

Sabrina Carpenter cheers 1 year of ‘kiss marks & Short n’ Sweet’ with sassy post

Sabrina Carpenter cheers 1 year of ‘kiss marks & Short n’ Sweet’ with sassy post
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker celebrates 1-year milestone of her superhit sixth studio album ‘Short n’ Sweet’

‘Pride and Prejudice’ first look: Jack Lowden, Emma Corrin spark nostalgia

‘Pride and Prejudice’ first look: Jack Lowden, Emma Corrin spark nostalgia
Jack Lowden and Emma Corrin bring back the roles of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in dreamy shots

Katy Perry to face courtroom drama on daughter Daisy’s milestone 5th birthday

Katy Perry to face courtroom drama on daughter Daisy’s milestone 5th birthday
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker will spend her and ex-partner Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove’s special day in court

Dua Lipa bids farewell to her 20s with moving gratitude note on 30th birthday

Dua Lipa bids farewell to her 20s with moving gratitude note on 30th birthday
The ‘Levtating’ hitmakers pens a long, heartfelt gratitude note as she welcomes her 30s

Halsey defends Sydney Sweeney as movie flop after ad controversy

Halsey defends Sydney Sweeney as movie flop after ad controversy
The 'Closer' singer expressed her frustration after her new film, 'Americana', faced a boycott from fans

Taylor Swift’s new album carries subtle swipe at Kanye West

Taylor Swift’s new album carries subtle swipe at Kanye West
'The Life of a Showgirl' is the upcoming twelfth studio album by Taylor Swift

Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit

Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit
Guillermo del Toro set his sights on the 'Saltburn' star to play 'the Creature; in his forthcoming 'Frankenstein' film

Katy Perry heats up beach in sizzling black two-piece swimsuit amid tour

Katy Perry heats up beach in sizzling black two-piece swimsuit amid tour
The ‘143’ singer drops jaws during beach outing with friends amid her ongoing Lifetimes Tour in the US

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian among stars sending birthday love to Justin, Hailey son

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian among stars sending birthday love to Justin, Hailey son
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated a major milestone of their son Jack Blue Bieber