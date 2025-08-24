Home / Entertainment

Ozzy Osbourne son Jack pays tribute to late dad during somber public appearance

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 in July surrounded by his family

It has been a month since legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne passed away but his son youngest Jack Osbourne is still remembering him even while running errands solo.

The 39-year-old honored his late father as he was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend days after the rock legend's funeral in the UK.

Jack, whom Ozzy shares with Sharon Osbourne, paid homage to his legendary dad on Friday, August 22, as he ran errands solo during the rare public appearance.

He wore a Black Sabbath T-shirt featuring Ozzy on the cover of the band's 1970 self-titled debut album.

The cover featured the heavy metal star at the Mapledurham Watermill, which happened to be nearby Ozzy's farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England.


Earlier this month, Jack penned an emotional note for the Black Sabbath frontman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

“He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be a part of a very small group that got to call him ‘Dad.' My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76 on July 22 surrounded by his family. He was buried a week later on July 30. 

