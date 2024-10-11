World

Obama makes special urge to black men for Harris amid US Election 2024

He made some shocking remarks during his surprise appearance at a local Harris campaign office

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Obama makes special urge to black men for Harris amid US Election 2024
Obama makes special urge to black men for Harris amid US Election 2024 

Former US President Barack Obama warned Black males on Thursday, who are hesitant to support Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential candidacy, stating that it is "not acceptable" for them to out from feel hesitant to vote for Harris due to her gender.

He made some shocking remarks to a small gathering of supporters during his surprise appearance at a local Harris campaign office in Pittsburgh.

Obama first shared his remarks ​amid the lack of energy some see around Harris’ as she “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”

“You’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody (in former president Donald Trump) who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength, because that’s what being a man is? Putting women down?” Obama said, adding,“That’s not acceptable.”

He also suggested that the issue was simpler than some are suggesting, and that it frequently boils down to sexism.

“You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses, I’ve got a problem with that,” Obama said.

He added, “Because part of it makes me think – and I’m speaking to men directly – part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

The CNN reported Harris had been aimed at bringing Black men even before she took over as the Democratic nominee, trying to get the enthusiasm there for President Joe Biden.

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

World News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
MSF suspends support for malnourished children in Sudan’s Zamzam camp
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Donald Trump shares the lead with Kamala Harris in competitive US swing states
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Mount Everest solves mystery of missing climber after 100 years
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Pope Francis and Zelensky hold talks at the Vatican amid conflict with Russia
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
‘Doraemon’ voice artist Nobuyo Oyama passes away at 90
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Noble Peace Prize 2024: Japanese atomic bomb survivors group wins award
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Colorado governor ‘relieved’ after safe rescue of tourist from 1000ft mine
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Obama makes first campaign appearance to support Harris ahead of elections
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Colorado tourist gold mine: 1 died, 11 rescued from 1,000 feet deep mine
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Hurricane Milton moves to Atlantic Ocean after causing destruction in Florida