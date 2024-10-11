Obama makes special urge to black men for Harris amid US Election 2024 

Former US President Barack Obama warned Black males on Thursday, who are hesitant to support Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential candidacy, stating that it is "not acceptable" for them to out from feel hesitant to vote for Harris due to her gender.
He made some shocking remarks to a small gathering of supporters during his surprise appearance at a local Harris campaign office in Pittsburgh.
Obama first shared his remarks amid the lack of energy some see around Harris’ as she “seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”
“You’re thinking about sitting out or supporting somebody (in former president Donald Trump) who has a history of denigrating you, because you think that’s a sign of strength, because that’s what being a man is? Putting women down?” Obama said, adding,“That’s not acceptable.”
He also suggested that the issue was simpler than some are suggesting, and that it frequently boils down to sexism.
“You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses, I’ve got a problem with that,” Obama said.
He added, “Because part of it makes me think – and I’m speaking to men directly – part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”
The CNN reported Harris had been aimed at bringing Black men even before she took over as the Democratic nominee, trying to get the enthusiasm there for President Joe Biden.