David Beckham hails ‘incredible daughter’ Harper on Day of Girls

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
David Beckham is a proud father of a girl and he does not shy away from expressing it.

On October 11, the former footballer praised his daughter Harper Beckham on the international Day of Girls.

He also went on an international trip to support other young girls as a Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, he posted a couple of pictures from the trip and penned, “As a proud @unicef Goodwill Ambassador and father to an incredible daughter, an issue close to my heart is for girls everywhere to have their voices heard, to learn and have the chance to fulfil their potential.”


The co-owner of Inter Miami CF further wrote, “On this #DayoftheGirl, we encourage our world leaders to continue the fight to protect the rights of adolescent girls #GirlGoals.”

In one picture, David can be seen standing among young girls with a black UNICEF shirt. He was spotted laughing with a young black girl in another frame.

The legendary footballer became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2005. David previously supported UNICEF's work for children while playing in the Manchester United Football Club.

