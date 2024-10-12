Sarah Khan unveils character name from her upcoming project

Sarah Khan seemingly has another project in the works!
Turning to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Sabaat actress shared a set of monochromatic pictures teasing her new character Fajar.
"Say hello to Fajar," the mom-of-one captioned her post, hinting at upcoming project.
The Hum Tum star looked drop dead gorgeous in the black and white photos, rocking her wavy hair look.
In the first click, Sarah aka Fajar gazed straight into the camera while the second shot featured Khan making a sober expression.
As the carousel did rounds all over the internet, her die-hard fans showcased all the excitement for her potential project.
One fan in awe wrote, “Fajar in which drama???”
Another penned, “Nice to meet you Fajar.”
“We love you to Fajar,” the third effused.
“Beautiful Fajar Mashallah, I love your hair," expressed the fourth.
To note, fans are convinced that this could be her next new project with the Jaan Nisar famed star Danish Taimoor.
Sarah Khan, who shares a daughter with singer Falak Shabir, rang in her little one Alyana’s third birthday in style.