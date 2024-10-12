Royal

Meghan Markle makes ‘daring’ decision after being 'free of Royal family'

Meghan Markle left Royal family with Prince Harry and kids in January 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Meghan Markle has decided to make "daring" changes in her life after "finally being free of her royal era."

The Duchess of Sussex planned to become “star of a show” during her solo appearances since she’s no longer a royal.

Lately, she has been wearing a lot of eye-catching outfits like that on the red carpet of the LA Children's Hospital gala last week.

The Suits star revealed at one point that she “had to tone down her wardrobe and make more conservative choices as she wasn’t allowed to wear a lot of colour."

But now that Meghan has left the royal family with husband Prince Harry in 2020, she can reportedly wear whatever she wants.

A source told OK!, "She has admitted herself that once she became a royal she really had to tone down her wardrobe and make more conservative choices as well as claiming she wasn’t allowed to wear a lot of colour."

The tipster further added, "Since leaving, she has slowly been getting more daring with her choices and this appearance proved that she is finally free of her royal era and doesn’t want to be associated with that part of her life anymore.”

Moreover, the Duchess has lots of exciting projects coming up, including the launch of her new Netflix cooking show.

Royal News

