Kanye West ex Julia Fox claims he made romance public without her consent

Jolia Fox dated Kanye West in January 2022, following his split from Kim Kardashian

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Julia Fox has made shocking claims about her short-lived romance with Kanye West, revealing she “regrets” the relationship.

During a recent interview with The Times' Weekend Magazine, fox claimed that the rapper went public with the romance behind her back.

“I regret that relationship so much. I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime,” the model confessed.

Fox continued, “I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.”

West started dating Fox in January 2022, following his split from Kim Kardashian, but the couple parted ways after a brief fling, just a month later.

The No Sudden Move actress further claimed, “It wasn’t my idea for it to go public. If anything, I was like, ‘We should wait,’ and then boom, it was done behind my back.”

“I realised pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn,” Fox added.

She also alleged that the rapper asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which she refused.

After Julia Fox, Kanye went started dating Bianca Censori, whom he married in December 2022.

Entertainment News

Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke
Cardi B finds her potential new date on birthday amid Offset split
Kanye West ‘confessed to drugging, raping’ assistant in new lawsuit
Jennifer Lopez never wanted to divorce Ben Affleck?
Jennifer Garner apologized to Barry Sonnenfeld for divorcing Ben Affleck
Kim Kardashian speaks out on Elizabeth Taylor's traumatic experience
Why Tom Cruise secretly left UK after five years?
Billie Eilish breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan’s rising popularity
Eminem’s daughter Hailie shares exciting future plans at gender reveal
Olivia Rodrigo enjoys cute encounter with viral baby penguin Pesto: Watch