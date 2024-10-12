Kanye West ex Julia Fox claims he made romance public without her consent

Julia Fox has made shocking claims about her short-lived romance with Kanye West, revealing she “regrets” the relationship.
During a recent interview with The Times' Weekend Magazine, fox claimed that the rapper went public with the romance behind her back.
“I regret that relationship so much. I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime,” the model confessed.
Fox continued, “I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.”
West started dating Fox in January 2022, following his split from Kim Kardashian, but the couple parted ways after a brief fling, just a month later.
The No Sudden Move actress further claimed, “It wasn’t my idea for it to go public. If anything, I was like, ‘We should wait,’ and then boom, it was done behind my back.”
“I realised pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn,” Fox added.
She also alleged that the rapper asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which she refused.
After Julia Fox, Kanye went started dating Bianca Censori, whom he married in December 2022.