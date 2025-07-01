Royal Family shares heartwarming update on Princess Diana's 64th birthday

King Charles III has shared a heartwarming update on the late wife, Princess Diana’s 64th birth anniversary.
The 76-year-old monarch, who arrived in Scotland on July 1st, alongside his wife, Queen Camilla and her sister, Princess Anne, for the royal trip.
On the special occasion of the late Princess of Wales, the Royal Family turned to their Instagram handle to share exclusive glimpses into the first of the King’s royal tour.
According to His Majesty’s post, on the first day, the King participated in the historic Key Ceremony that took place in the Gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday.
"Today, the historic Ceremony of the Keys took place in the Gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Dating back centuries, this tradition symbolises Edinburgh welcoming its monarch," the monarch’s office wrote in the caption.
They continued, "The Lord Provost presented the Keys of the City to His Majesty, who returned them for safekeeping."
What is Key Ceremony?
"The King’s Bodyguard Scotland, established in 1822 during King George’s visit, formed the Guard of Honour. Music was provided by The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and their Pipes and Drums, accompanying this traditional royal ceremony in Scotland," they concluded.
About King Charles' annual Scottish tour:
For those unaware, King Charles III and the British Royal Family members will undertake their annual Scottish tour from July 1st to July 4th, 2025.