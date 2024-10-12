Entertainment

Why Tom Cruise secretly left UK after five years?

Tom Cruise has reportedly moved back to the US after living in the UK for past five years

  by Web Desk
  October 12, 2024
Why Tom Cruise secretly left UK after five years?

The Hollywood actor Tom Cruise finally waves goodbye to the UK!

After rubbing shoulders with Britain's bigwigs for almost five years, Tom has reportedly left the country after wrapping the filming on his upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 2 on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

As reported by The Sun, shortly after finishing the shoot of his upcoming action thriller of the MI franchise, the 62-year-old, boarded his helicopter at Battersea as he prepared to head back to the States.

"Tom has made the UK his home for five years and he absolutely loves it here," an insider told the outlet.

Speaking on The Firm actor's experience in the country, the source added, "There is no doubt he'll be back at some point when he greases the wheels for the next Mission: Impossible outing, but Tom is looking forward to returning to the US to be closer to his son Connor and his friends."

"The transformation has been pretty incredible - England has done him and his wider reputation the world of good, and he's so much happier for it," the revealed.

It can be assumed that Tom will return to some unexpected hazards at home as Florida is hit by Hurricane Milton only this week.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor bought an apartment in Florida in 2016 after biding farewell to his properties in Beverly Hills for a sweet $39 million.

On the work front, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two will be released in 2025.

