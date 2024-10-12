World

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69

Mr. Alex served as the leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party from 1990 to 2000 and then again from 2004 to 2014

  • by Web Desk
  • October 12, 2024
Former First Minister of Scotland and leader of the nationalist Alba Party, Alex Salmond has died at the age of 69.

Mr. Alex, who served as the leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party from 1990 to 2000 and then again from 2004 to 2014, play a major role in Scotland’s nationalist movement, as per Sky News.

Rishi Sunak, former British Prime Minister pay tribute to him in a statement noting, "Alex Salmond was a huge figure in our politics. While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace."

Meanwhile, Anas Sarwar, the leader of Scottish Labour, wrote in a statement, "The sad news of Alex Salmond's passing today will come as a shock to all who knew him in Scotland, across the UK and beyond."

He further added, "Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time and on behalf of Scottish Labour I offer our sincere condolences to all who will be mourning his loss."

"Alex was a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape can not be overstated," Anas further wrote.

