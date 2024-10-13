Ariana Grande slays 'SNL' with Britney Spears, Celion Dion, Miley Cyrus’s imitations

Ariana Grande brightens up Saturday Night Live's stage over the weekend and stole the spotlight with some spot-on imitations of Britney Spears, Celion Dion and more.
The pop sensation, who will be playing Glinda in upcoming musical Wicked, kicked off the evening with a hilarious opening monologue and expressed her excitement over returning to the studio.
“Thank you so much. I’m so happy to be back hosting. This year has been truly amazing. I got to play Glinda in the ‘Wicked’ movie. It’s awesome, because I’m such a theater kid. And it’s every theater kid’s dream to be Glinda or Elphaba.,” she said.
Grande went on to joke, “Well, it’s every theater kids dream to lose their virginity. But their second dream is of course to be in ‘Wicked.'”
The Side to Side singer then recalled her last time at SNL as she joked about the upcoming US. election.
“The last time I hosted was in 2016, right on the verge of electing our first female president so I guess second time’s the charm," she added.
During the show, Grande wowed the audience with on-spot impressions of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, and Celine Dion.
Bowen Yang also joined Grande onstage, donning Glinda costume from The Wizard of Oz.