Ariana Grande slays 'SNL' with Britney Spears, Celion Dion, Miley Cyrus’s imitations

Ariana Grande‘s turn as Saturday Night Live guest host to flaunt her skill at imitating other artists

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Ariana Grande brightens up Saturday Night Live's stage over the weekend and stole the spotlight with some spot-on imitations of Britney Spears, Celion Dion and more.

The pop sensation, who will be playing Glinda in upcoming musical Wicked, kicked off the evening with a hilarious opening monologue and expressed her excitement over returning to the studio.

“Thank you so much. I’m so happy to be back hosting. This year has been truly amazing. I got to play Glinda in the ‘Wicked’ movie. It’s awesome, because I’m such a theater kid. And it’s every theater kid’s dream to be Glinda or Elphaba.,” she said.

Grande went on to joke, “Well, it’s every theater kids dream to lose their virginity. But their second dream is of course to be in ‘Wicked.'”

The Side to Side singer then recalled her last time at SNL as she joked about the upcoming US. election.

“The last time I hosted was in 2016, right on the verge of electing our first female president so I guess second time’s the charm," she added.

During the show, Grande wowed the audience with on-spot impressions of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, and Celine Dion.

Bowen Yang also joined Grande onstage, donning Glinda costume from The Wizard of Oz.

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she's striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana's problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Scarlett Johansson drinks to Ariana Grande at 'SNL' after party
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
The Weeknd dethrones himself with record-breaking milestone
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Chris Brown concert faces criticism after his history of violence against women
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift hints at major announcement during romantic dinner with Travis Kelce
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
'Dune 2' director shares rare insight into filming spectacular sandworm scene
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Austin Abrams gushes over working with Brad Pitt, George Clooney in 'Wolfs'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Al Pacino reveals he was nearly fired from 'The Godfather'
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Matt Damon steps in to resolve Casey Affleck, Joaquin Phoenix rift
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Louis Partridge addresses girlfriend Olivia Rodrigo's 'So American' inspiration theories
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Taylor Swift takes big step to make Travis Kelce feel special after birthday miss
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Kanye West wants to 'sleep' with Bianca Censori's mother
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ryan Reynolds pens hilarious birthday wish for Hugh Jackman with 'Deadpool 3' joke