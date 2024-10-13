NFL new sensation Caleb Williams all set to shine against Jaguars

Sports

Williams arrived in London for ‘Jaguars vs. Bears’ match scheduled on October 13, 2024

  by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
NFL fans are all set to witness the number one pickup of the 2024 draft, Caleb Williams, in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chicago Bears fans buzzed with excitement as the football quarterback was selected for a position no one has held in 104-year history.

According to BBC News, Williams who has a significant NLF career, will showcase his exceptional skills against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 13, 2024. 

Notably, the 22-year-old is the first one to achieve immediate success as the team never had 30 breakdowns in a single season.

The receiver of the team, DJ Moore said, “He’s been bossy lately, telling us that we need to be on the details."

He praised the next superstar saying, "That's him being a leader."

Moreover, as the season progressed, Williams showed his best performance throwing 304 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 126.2 on the Caroline Panthers.

After the NFL's alum record-breaking performance, the TV analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms described him as , "One of the most talented quarterbacks I've ever evaluated,"

Bears fans are in hope that this draft will be a turning point for the team that hasn’t got any victory since 2010, they wished restoration of the team. 

