Wimbledon 2025: Sabalenka vs Raducanu becomes third most watched non-final in years

A recent report revealed that five million people watched on TV when Aryna Sabalenka defeated Emma Raducanu in third round of Wimbledon on Friday, July 4.
This match became the third most watched non-final Wimbledon match in the last four years, as per BBC Sports.
The only two non-final matches with more viewers were Raducanu's own match against Lulu Sun last year and Andy Murray's match against John Isner in 2022.
As per the outlet, more than 1.2 million people watched the match using BBC iPlayer, the BBC's online streaming platform which made it the most watched match online.
Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, said, "Wimbledon has the ability to mesmerise the nation and the Sabalenka v Raducanu match was one of those special moments that brought audiences to BBC Sport in their millions."
He added, "We're proud to make these iconic and unforgettable sporting moments available to everyone free-to-air across TV, radio and online - and there's still plenty of drama to come in week two."
Sabalenka, who is currently ranked World No. 1 beat top-ranked British player Raducanu with scores of 7-6 and 6-4.
On the other hand, Teenager Mirra Andreeva reached the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday, June 5 by easily winning her match against Hailey Baptiste.