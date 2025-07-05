Cristiano Ronaldo faces intense backlash for choosing holiday over Diogo Jota's funeral

Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva were led to rest today on Saturday, July 5, with many well-known players in attendance.
During that time, the main topic of discussion was that even after giving an emotional tribute to Diogo, Ronaldo was neither seen at the funeral nor at the wake.
The absence of Ronaldo sparked outrage among people as supporters believed he should have been there to honour a teammate with whom he had shared success in the UEFA Nations League or at least attended the funeral as the team captain.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot, captain Virgil Van Dijk and teammates including Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez were seen attending the funeral.
Some players from Portugal's national team also attended the funeral including Bruno Fernandes, of Manchester United, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, of Manchester City, Joao Felix and Renato Veiga, of Chelsea, Nelson Semedo, from Wolves, Joao Moutinho and Rui Patricio.
Diogo's format teammates Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho were also present.
But now everyone is wondering why didn't Ronaldo attend the funeral?
As per DailyMail, Ronaldo was on holiday on the island and had been seen at two luxury spots on his £5.5 million yacht with some videos showing him swimming in the sea near the Mediterranean island.
Portuguese journalist Antonio Ribeiro Cristovao said, "He is the captain of the Portugal squad. Many expected he would attend. If he doesn't attend, he has to explain the reason. He has that responsibility. He is the captain."
Meanwhile, Sports journalist and commentator Luis Cristovao expressed, "Being inexplicable, any justification will fall short of the shortcoming he committed with his absence."
TV sports commentator Pedro Fatela, added, "This absence will be much discussed. There must be justifications in the coming days."
Many fans also criticised Portugal's captain for not coming, with one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "For Cristiano Ronaldo not to interrupt his holidays to appear at the funeral is something inadmissible as a friend and as Portugal's captain. It was the least he should have done."
Diogo who played for both Liverpool and Portugal died at the age of 28 when his car went off the road and caught fire just after midnight in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.
As per the reports, Diogo was travelling back to Liverpool as doctors had adviced him not to fly for about six weeks after he had lung surgery to fix a broken rib.
It is pertinent to note that Diogo married to his longtime partner on June 22, 2025 after being together for nine years and getting engaged in 2022. They shared three children, two sons and a daughter.