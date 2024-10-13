Afghanistan stands at 116th in Global Hunger Index amidst worsening food crisis

Afghanistan is ranked 116th in the Global Hunger Index, with a score of 30.8 out of 127 countries.
The severe condition emphasized the food insecurity beneath Taliban rule.
According to amu.tv, 30.4 percent of the population suffered from malnutrition, likewise 5.8 percent of Afghan children do not survive past the age of five.
On top of that, the statistics of undersized children in Afghanistan are 44.6 percent.
The data reveals that 3.6 percent kid’s population is underweight due to severe malnutrition crisis.
As Index mentioned the deserted country’s condition as “serious,” they also confirmed that 35 more countries are going through a similar phase.
As per the United Nations (UN), 24 million people of South Asian country need immediate humanitarian aid as the situation in the country has increased the food crisis.
The UN further elaborated that the country is suffering from an ongoing emergency with difficult conditions from last year.
It is pertinent to note here that the goal of ending hunger completely till 2030 has less chances due to a lack of progress since 2016.
Based on last year's information, Afghanistan’s position was 114th with 30.6 score, but recent data drops as the country faces worst food crisis.