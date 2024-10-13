World

Afghanistan stands at 116th in Global Hunger Index amidst worsening food crisis

Afghanistan is suffering from an ongoing emergency with difficult conditions from last year

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Afghanistan is ranked 116th in the Global Hunger Index, with a score of 30.8 out of 127 countries.

The severe condition emphasized the food insecurity beneath Taliban rule.

According to amu.tv, 30.4 percent of the population suffered from malnutrition, likewise 5.8 percent of Afghan children do not survive past the age of five.

On top of that, the statistics of undersized children in Afghanistan are 44.6 percent.

The data reveals that 3.6 percent kid’s population is underweight due to severe malnutrition crisis.

As Index mentioned the deserted country’s condition as “serious,” they also confirmed that 35 more countries are going through a similar phase.

As per the United Nations (UN), 24 million people of South Asian country need immediate humanitarian aid as the situation in the country has increased the food crisis.

The UN further elaborated that the country is suffering from an ongoing emergency with difficult conditions from last year.

It is pertinent to note here that the goal of ending hunger completely till 2030 has less chances due to a lack of progress since 2016.

Based on last year's information, Afghanistan’s position was 114th with 30.6 score, but recent data drops as the country faces worst food crisis.

World News

Ukraine blasts Russia for alleged execution of captured troops after latest accusations
Baba Siddique murder: Notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
Trump threatens to withhold FEMA for not helping Hurricane Helene victims
Harris hits back at Trump's health transparency claims with medical report
Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack
PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69
Poland temporarily halts right to asylum to tackle illegal migration
A-bomb survivors use Nobel Prize to warn of nuclear dangers
Turkish Foreign Minister to engage with Greece on airspace and maritime disputes