King Charles gets big ‘slap in face’ from Australian politicians’ ruthless insult

King Charles humiliated by Australian democrats while extending humble hand of friendship

  • October 13, 2024


King Charles has been given a huge “slap in face” from Australian politicians as they have significantly snubbed him right ahead of his very first visit to the country as a monarch.

None of the nation’s democrats are intending to attend His Majesty’s high-profile welcome event that has been scheduled in Canberra on October 21.

Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan as well as her deputy Ben Caroll have straightforwardly declined the invitation to King Charles’ reception.

Just like His Majesty recently told son Prince Harry that he won’t be able to meet him in UK because of a “busy schedule,” Jacinta Allen cited a cabinet meeting clash.

She will instead be represented by Australia’s Parliamentary Secretary Nick Staikos along with State Governor Margaret Gardner.

As per GB News, this snub has invited much invitation from Bev McArthur, who is the Australian Monarchists League Victorian spokesman.

Calling it a “slap in the face to King Charles,” she said, “All premiers and ministers have sworn allegiance to Charles III, and it is a monumental insult that they now spit in his hand extended in friendship.”

“This is a historic opportunity to unite Australia, to focus on charitable work and to give back to communities. Yet our immature politicians are clearly choosing to play politicism,” the democrat added.

This humongous snub to King Charles actually extends beyond Jacinta Allan as other state premiers have also opted not to attend his welcome party with various reasons stated.

Quite notably, Your Majesty postponed his chemotherapy sessions for 11 days just so he can fully focus on the upcoming trip to the country.

But this “insult” is making his offer of generous friendship “go in vain.”

