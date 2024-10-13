Royal

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice plead with King Charles to forgive Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew daughters Eugenie and Beatrice wanted to mend the rift between their father and the royal family

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice plead with King Charles to forgive Prince Andrew
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice plead with King Charles to forgive Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice finally stepped forward to support Prince Andrew by pleading with King Charles to restore their father’s former royal duties.

As per RadarOnline.com, the disgraced royal's daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, are wanted to mend the rift between their father and the royal family.

Eugenie, aged 34, and Beatrice, who is 36 years old, wished to reunite King Charles' family.

The source revealed that they both intended for the British Monarch to reconcile with his Prince Andrew.

A top royal source said: “The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences.

The insider went on to say, "But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard.”

Notably, Andrew was sued in the U.S. by Jeffrey Epstein's sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who trafficked the prince as a teenager, in August 2021.

As a result, the royal family got angered at Prince Andrew over these allegations.

“The queen and Charles were both shocked over the allegations against Andrew,” said a source.

They added, “Although the prince still insists he was not guilty, Charles and the queen stripped him of some of his honors, and he is no longer a working royal.”

However, Andrew denied the allegations but he settled the suit in August 2021, paying Giuffre an estimated $1 million.

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Royal News

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Mike Tindall shares Prince George's football fandom and his favourite team
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
King Charles gets big ‘slap in face’ from Australian politicians’ ruthless insult
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
King Charles to bring two doctors on Australia trip amid health concerns
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Mike Tindall makes shocking claims about Royal Family after Harry, Meghan's attack
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Princess Kate makes bold move in her first surprise appearance
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
King Felipe ends government rivalry with National Day Parade
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
King Charles snubs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in upcoming Christmas invitation
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Crown Princess Mette-Marit fighting for life like King Charles
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Princess Märtha husband Durek Verrett offers glimpse of their exotic honeymoon
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Princess Eugenie shockingly gets very intimate with Jack Brooksbank in public