Princess Eugenie, Beatrice plead with King Charles to forgive Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice finally stepped forward to support Prince Andrew by pleading with King Charles to restore their father’s former royal duties.
As per RadarOnline.com, the disgraced royal's daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, are wanted to mend the rift between their father and the royal family.
Eugenie, aged 34, and Beatrice, who is 36 years old, wished to reunite King Charles' family.
The source revealed that they both intended for the British Monarch to reconcile with his Prince Andrew.
A top royal source said: “The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences.
The insider went on to say, "But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard.”
Notably, Andrew was sued in the U.S. by Jeffrey Epstein's sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who trafficked the prince as a teenager, in August 2021.
As a result, the royal family got angered at Prince Andrew over these allegations.
“The queen and Charles were both shocked over the allegations against Andrew,” said a source.
They added, “Although the prince still insists he was not guilty, Charles and the queen stripped him of some of his honors, and he is no longer a working royal.”
However, Andrew denied the allegations but he settled the suit in August 2021, paying Giuffre an estimated $1 million.