Royal

Mike Tindall shares Prince George's football fandom and his favourite team

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall's husband revealed the football passion of Prince George

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Mike Tindall shares Prince Georges football fandom and his favourite team
Mike Tindall shares Prince George's football fandom and his favourite team

Mike Tindall has revealed Princess Kate and Prince William's son Prine George’s special interest in football and his favourite team also.

While conversing with The Telegraph published on Saturday, Oct. 12, the former professional rugby player, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, unveiled the passion of Prince George.

"George loves his football. I’ve played numerous times in the garden with him," Mike, 45, told the outlet.

He went on to say, "He’s passionate about [Premier League team] Aston Villa, too. Wherever he is, he’ll sit down and watch that game."

Speaking about the passion of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ family for sports, Mike said,. "They’re just a family who love sport. Catherine loves her running.”

Notably, George's passion for football is very clear as in 2019, he was taken by his father, Prince William, to watch his first match, where Aston Villa faced Norwich City.

Further, in April 2023, they were captured on camera at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, observing Aston Villa competing against Nottingham Forest.

Prince William also shared Prince Grorge's love for watching Aston Villa while attending a game against French team Lille on April 11. 

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti enjoy bike ride in NYC
Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self

Selena Gomez says she’s striving to become her real self
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem

Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured

Royal News

Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice plead with King Charles to forgive Prince Andrew
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
King Charles gets big ‘slap in face’ from Australian politicians’ ruthless insult
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
King Charles to bring two doctors on Australia trip amid health concerns
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Mike Tindall makes shocking claims about Royal Family after Harry, Meghan's attack
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Princess Kate makes bold move in her first surprise appearance
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Charles Spencer’s rumored girlfriend files lawsuit against his ex-wife
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
King Felipe ends government rivalry with National Day Parade
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
King Charles snubs Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in upcoming Christmas invitation
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Crown Princess Mette-Marit fighting for life like King Charles
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Princess Märtha husband Durek Verrett offers glimpse of their exotic honeymoon
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Princess Eugenie shockingly gets very intimate with Jack Brooksbank in public