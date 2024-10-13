Mike Tindall shares Prince George's football fandom and his favourite team

Mike Tindall has revealed Princess Kate and Prince William's son Prine George’s special interest in football and his favourite team also.
While conversing with The Telegraph published on Saturday, Oct. 12, the former professional rugby player, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, unveiled the passion of Prince George.
"George loves his football. I’ve played numerous times in the garden with him," Mike, 45, told the outlet.
He went on to say, "He’s passionate about [Premier League team] Aston Villa, too. Wherever he is, he’ll sit down and watch that game."
Speaking about the passion of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ family for sports, Mike said,. "They’re just a family who love sport. Catherine loves her running.”
Notably, George's passion for football is very clear as in 2019, he was taken by his father, Prince William, to watch his first match, where Aston Villa faced Norwich City.
Further, in April 2023, they were captured on camera at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, observing Aston Villa competing against Nottingham Forest.
Prince William also shared Prince Grorge's love for watching Aston Villa while attending a game against French team Lille on April 11.