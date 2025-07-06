Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face preasure after William’s tax revelation


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being urged to come clean about their finances as they have built a multi-million dollar empire off the back of their royal connections.

As per The Sun, broadcaster Esther Okraku asked that Prince Harry should also be expected to reveal his tax amount, if people demand financial details from Prince William.

She shared, “It's an uncomfortable conversation that I think is completely unnecessary, and I think if you're going to have those conversations, then you might as well have them about Harry as well, he inherited, what, £10 million from the late Queen Mother.”

The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson took part in a discussion, saying, “Again, that's all very secretive. We don't know the exact figures.”

Esther continued, “Exactly, but why is no one asking him?”

She went on to say, “I mean, him and his upstart wife arguably haven't earned that money by any means,” adding, “You know, why aren't we criticising them? Because it's just distasteful.”

The broadcaster urged, “And I think we should extend the same courtesy to William.”

Notably, Harry and William got a hefty inheritance from their late mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

The then Princess of Wales left around £13 million to her sons, which was reduced to £8.5 million after death duties.

It increased over £20 million due to their savvy investments by royal advisors.

To note, it came after Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William pays the highest rate of income tax on his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall.

