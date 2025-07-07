Queen Camilla set to steal spotlight from Princess Kate on royal visit

Queen Camilla is expected to steal the spotlight during the upcoming French State Visit, with insiders predicting a “bold” and confident appearance that could overshadow Princess Kate.
As per a jewellery expert,Tobias Kormind, managing director and co-founder of 77 Diamonds, the Queen Consort will compete with the Princess of Wales with her bold look.
"The Princess of Wales is likely to the Lover's Knot Tiara, one of her favourite tiaras, which would pair beautifully with delicate pearl earrings," Kormind predicted.
"In contrast, Queen Camilla may opt for a bolder statement tiara like the Greville Tiara, renowned for its striking honeycomb design," he noted, referring to her tiara that she wore during the 2023 Germany state visit.
The expert shared that Queen Camilla would add subtle sophistication in her day engagements.
"Queen Camilla is expected to opt for tasteful statement pieces, such as diamond drop earrings or a pearl strand choker, which has become a signature piece in her everyday ensemble," Kormind said.
On the other hand, Kate “will favour classic pieces that match her refined taste, such as a pair of pearl earrings, perhaps wearing the iconic Collingwood earrings or a delicate pair of pearl cluster earrings," he explained.
To note, President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will arrive on Tuesday, July 8 for a three-day visit.
King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales will greet them at Buckingham Palace.