Prince Harry realizes depth of his loss after separating from Meghan Markle

  • by Web Desk
  • October 13, 2024
Prince Harry is said to be painfully realizing how much of his former life has he truly lost after marrying Meghan Markle.

As per Daily Mail, the couple is currently “separated” from each other with the Duke of Sussex going on solo trips abroad while his wife opted to stay back in America.

Since he’s “hardly at home these days,” Prince Harry has reached a point that’s making him recall every bit of his life that was left back in the United Kingdom upon exiting his family.

Royal expert Richard Eden claimed that the Duke of Sussex is “going through an inner turmoil.”

In fact, a very close friend told him, “Imagine the difference if he and Meghan Markle were still working royals. They would be the centre of attention wherever they went.”

“They would be patrons, not just guests turning up. I think Prince Harry’s work over recent weeks will have brought home to him how much he has lost by moving to the US,” the royal pal added.

In the past one month, the Duke of Sussex has been taking up only solo outings and is reportedly “taking a break” from his spouse.

Meghan Markle herself has made only one rare public appearance amidst this. And after winding up public engagements, Prince Harry is allegedly spending “private time alone somewhere.”

Royal News

King Charles lands in huge trouble before Australia, Samoa trip
Princess Eugenie marks 6 years with husband Jack, shares cute family photo
Prince Andrew plans BIG as daughters Beatrice, Eugenie seek King Charles’ forgiveness
Prince Harry evens score with King Charles ahead of high-profile trip
King Charles showing ‘no regard’ for Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy in ‘tense quarrels’
Prince William swears to end Princess Diana’s problem
Mike Tindall shares Prince George's football fandom and his favourite team
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice plead with King Charles to forgive Prince Andrew
King Charles gets big ‘slap in face’ from Australian politicians’ ruthless insult
King Charles to bring two doctors on Australia trip amid health concerns
Mike Tindall makes shocking claims about Royal Family after Harry, Meghan's attack
Princess Kate makes bold move in her first surprise appearance