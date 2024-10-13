Prince Harry realizes depth of his loss after separating from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is said to be painfully realizing how much of his former life has he truly lost after marrying Meghan Markle.
As per Daily Mail, the couple is currently “separated” from each other with the Duke of Sussex going on solo trips abroad while his wife opted to stay back in America.
Since he’s “hardly at home these days,” Prince Harry has reached a point that’s making him recall every bit of his life that was left back in the United Kingdom upon exiting his family.
Royal expert Richard Eden claimed that the Duke of Sussex is “going through an inner turmoil.”
In fact, a very close friend told him, “Imagine the difference if he and Meghan Markle were still working royals. They would be the centre of attention wherever they went.”
“They would be patrons, not just guests turning up. I think Prince Harry’s work over recent weeks will have brought home to him how much he has lost by moving to the US,” the royal pal added.
In the past one month, the Duke of Sussex has been taking up only solo outings and is reportedly “taking a break” from his spouse.
Meghan Markle herself has made only one rare public appearance amidst this. And after winding up public engagements, Prince Harry is allegedly spending “private time alone somewhere.”