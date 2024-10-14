Prince Andrew plans BIG as daughters Beatrice, Eugenie seek King Charles’ forgiveness

Prince Andrew is eyeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home for his daughter Eugenie!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s previous home Frogmore Cottage, which has been vacant since they were evicted by the Crown Estate, had its keys handed to the Duke of York last year.
Although, Prince Andrew has not used the property till now, some sources suggest that he is aiming high for the house.
As per Express.co.uk, the Duke is trying to get Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s previous home for his daughter, Princess Eugenie.
A source told the outlet that, "Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family. Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America, she helped pack up their things.”
It was also reported that Princess Eugenie has stayed in that house for a couple of times since the Spare author and his wife left the cottage.
The insider went on to claim that Prince Andrew is putting all his might to get the house secured for his daughter as a “full-time home.”
Princess Eugenie, who is staying at Ivy Cottage on Kensington Palace grounds while her time in the UK, wants to spend more time in the country.
"Eugenie and Jack's hearts lie in the UK and they need a bigger home for their family. They adore Frogmore Cottage and have stayed there often so making it into a full-time home makes sense,” the source revealed.
This report comes after Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice pleaded King Charles to forgive their father and mend the fences with him.