Entertainment

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi star in new short film ahead of ‘Wuthering Heights'

The 'Barbie' actress and 'Saltburn' actor will share big screen for Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of ‘Wuthering Heights’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024


Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have joined forces for an iconic short film before the release of their upcoming movie Wuthering Heights.

The Barbie starlet, who recently announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, achieved another huge milestone by becoming the face of Chanel No. 5.

On Sunday, Vogue posted a clip of their short film See You at 5, which was directed by Luca Guadagnino.

“My first memory of Chanel No. 5 is the Nicole Kidman commercial directed by Baz Luhrmann,” Margot told the media outlet, “I was probably 14 and Moulin Rouge was so big. I remember the commercial so vividly.”

She added, “And because Nicole is Australian, it gave me that first little glimmer of like, Oh, maybe these dreams are within reach. Someone else from my country did it. Maybe I can too. In Australia, we like effortless beauty, but in a casual way. think French girl beauty is also effortless.”

Jacob and Margot will be next seen in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

The release date of the upcoming movie has not been announced yet.

