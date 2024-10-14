Third assassination attempt? Police arrest armed man outside Trump rally

Donald Trump escaped third assassination attempt after the Riverside police arrested an armed man outside the rally venue.
According to Independent, the US sheriff said that law enforcement officers prevented a “third assassination attempt” on the former president during his rally in Coachella Valley, California on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told reporters in a press conference on Sunday that officers on duty stopped the suspect, Vem Miller, in a black SUV at around 5 pm about half a mile from the rally venue after he allegedly crossed the first security checkpoint claiming he is a VIP and has media credentials.
He added that the suspect's SUV was in “disarray” with an “obviously fake” license plate which prompted officers to investigate.
Moreover, the police asserted that the 49-year-old Miller was a resident of Las Vegas.
The sheriff’s office said in the release, “Miller was taken into custody without incident and later booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine."
"This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event,” it added.
Meanwhile, Miller, who police claim has multiple driving licenses and passports with different names, was later released on bail. He told Southern California News Group that he was “shocked” to hear that his arrest was described as an assassination plot.
The accused denied the allegations and said, “These accusations are complete bull**. I’m an artist, I’m the last person that would cause any violence and harm to anybody.”
Miller, who is facing gun charges, is scheduled to appear in court on January 2, 2025.