Third assassination attempt? Police arrest armed man outside Trump rally

Riverside police arrested an armed man in a black SUV half a mile from Trump’s rally in California

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Donald Trump escaped third assassination attempt after the Riverside police arrested an armed man outside the rally venue.

According to Independent, the US sheriff said that law enforcement officers prevented a “third assassination attempt” on the former president during his rally in Coachella Valley, California on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told reporters in a press conference on Sunday that officers on duty stopped the suspect, Vem Miller, in a black SUV at around 5 pm about half a mile from the rally venue after he allegedly crossed the first security checkpoint claiming he is a VIP and has media credentials.

He added that the suspect's SUV was in “disarray” with an “obviously fake” license plate which prompted officers to investigate.

Moreover, the police asserted that the 49-year-old Miller was a resident of Las Vegas.

The sheriff’s office said in the release, “Miller was taken into custody without incident and later booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine." 

"This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event,” it added.

Meanwhile, Miller, who police claim has multiple driving licenses and passports with different names, was later released on bail. He told Southern California News Group that he was “shocked” to hear that his arrest was described as an assassination plot.

The accused denied the allegations and said, “These accusations are complete bull**. I’m an artist, I’m the last person that would cause any violence and harm to anybody.”

Miller, who is facing gun charges, is scheduled to appear in court on January 2, 2025.

World News

China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ukraine blasts Russia for alleged execution of captured troops after latest accusations
Afghanistan stands at 116th in Global Hunger Index amidst worsening food crisis
Baba Siddique murder: Notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
Horrific explosion at Russia’s Chechnya fuel station kills 4: Watch
Trump threatens to withhold FEMA for not helping Hurricane Helene victims
Harris hits back at Trump's health transparency claims with medical report
Hot air balloon collides with radio tower during Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddiqui assassinated in Mumbai attack
PM Keir Starmer gets emotional about Alex Salmond’s death
Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond dies at 69