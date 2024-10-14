Lithuania may have Social Democrat leader as PM after elections

The leader of Social Democrats Vilija Blinkeviciute has made major claims after Sunday's parliamentary election.
Vilija shared that she’s might become the next prime minister of the frontline NATO member state as her party won most votes
As per the final partial results, the Social Democrats won 19% of the votes.
The 64-year old politician also noted that her party will maintain a tough stance towards Russia if she comes into power.
When a reporter asked if she will be leading the next government, Vilija said, "I have no doubts."
Meanwhile the current Prime Minister of Lithuania Simonyte maintained a neutral stance when it comes to picking a favourite party.
She told the media on Monday, “We are in a too early stage to say which party will have the initiative to create the next coalition. This can be the Social Democrats, (or) it can be Homeland Union.”
Simonyte explained that the next government will be made considering the results of the runoff vote.
A political analyst with the Institute of International Relations and Political Science Mazvydas Jastramskis said, "The (coalition) party failure has removed any chance for Simonyte to stay on as a Prime Minister."
The most districts' top two candidates will face a runoff vote on October 27, 2024.