Lithuania may have Social Democrat leader as PM after elections

The Social Democrats won 19% of the vote during Sunday's parliamentary election

  • October 14, 2024
The leader of Social Democrats Vilija Blinkeviciute has made major claims after Sunday's parliamentary election.

Vilija shared that she’s might become the next prime minister of the frontline NATO member state as her party won most votes

As per the final partial results, the Social Democrats won 19% of the votes.

The 64-year old politician also noted that her party will maintain a tough stance towards Russia if she comes into power.

When a reporter asked if she will be leading the next government, Vilija said, "I have no doubts."

Meanwhile the current Prime Minister of Lithuania Simonyte maintained a neutral stance when it comes to picking a favourite party.

She told the media on Monday, “We are in a too early stage to say which party will have the initiative to create the next coalition. This can be the Social Democrats, (or) it can be Homeland Union.”

Simonyte explained that the next government will be made considering the results of the runoff vote.

A political analyst with the Institute of International Relations and Political Science Mazvydas Jastramskis said, "The (coalition) party failure has removed any chance for Simonyte to stay on as a Prime Minister."

The most districts' top two candidates will face a runoff vote on October 27, 2024.

World News

São Paulo struggles with widespread power outages following devastating storm
Donald Trump pledges significant immigration reforms to secure border control
Putin's potential G20 appearance sparks arrest demand from Ukraine's prosecutor general
Poland's parliament speaker rejects Tusk's proposal to suspend asylum rights
Kamala Harris unveils bold new policies to win over black voters ahead of 2024 election
North Korea to destroy cross border roads amid escalating tension with South Korea
Barack Obama slammed for promoting ‘identity politics’ with Harris endorsement
Third assassination attempt? Police arrest armed man outside Trump rally
China launches military drills around Taiwan as ‘stern warning’
Nashville shooting incident leaves one dead, nine injured
Ukraine blasts Russia for alleged execution of captured troops after latest accusations
Afghanistan stands at 116th in Global Hunger Index amidst worsening food crisis