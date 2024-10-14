Princess Kate attends Prince Louis' first football match after beating cancer

Kate Middleton is back to mom duties after beating cancer!
The Princess of Wales reportedly attended her younger son, Prince Louis' football match this weekend, marking her second public appearance in a week.
Kate Middleton is seemingly back to a normal life as she was spotted cheering on Louis during a football match.
Although no news of photo of Kate from local match came out, a royal fan from the crowd shared exciting details in a TikTok video.
"It's time to tell you about what happened to me yesterday. You won't actually believe it," the user began telling in their video.
They continued, "So, I take my son to a football match most weekends. And as usual, I went to the football match, and as I arrived there were a lot of people chattering and it was a bit of a weird atmosphere, not the usual atmosphere."
"And I go up to one of my friends who I see there every week and I said 'what's going on, what's the excitement? It's just a football match," added Kate's fan.
The TikTok user exclaimed, "And I couldn't believe what she'd just said. She said 'If you turn around, [Princess Kate]'s over there'."
As per the video, Kate Middleton paired her favorite wax jacket with a cohesive blend of brown and olive hues.
Brown flared trousers, gloves, and a scarf complemented the jacket, while an olive bag added a pop of color.