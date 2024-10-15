Duchess Sophie shares 'heartbreaking' statement after big milestone

Duchess Sophie seemingly experienced one of the most emotional moments of her life, when she achieved a new honour.
The duchess of Edinburgh became the first member of the Royal Family to visit Chad, a landlocked country in Central Africa, where she met the women victims who experienced sexual violence and rape by soldiers.
After hearing the “devastating” stories of the victims, the 59-year-old expressed her emotions saying, “I daren't even describe to you what they've been doing to children. It's not just about the sexual violence, which is horrific because they're having to exchange food and water for sex, and if they don't they kill them.”
“These women have no option but to leave. And even then they're lucky. If they can get away, because some of the villages and towns that they come from, they can't even leave their houses any more. If they leave their houses they get killed,” Sophie added.
Duchess also told the Sun how she feels after meeting a "silent" girl on the Sudanese border, "It's heartbreaking. You have no idea what they have been through. That little girl was so silent and it worried me because of what I've just heard now.”
“It really worried me. Because I haven't shared with you some of what they told me in there, which was why I was quite wobbly when I came in,” she expressed.
The duchess further added, "I can't share - I don't think you would even want to print it in your publications, to be honest with you. But what they do to the children is... I can't even use the words. So I can only assume that they are young.”
"That little girl that we were talking to - now that I've spoken to them [the women] I worry what she has either encountered or what she has witnessed. Because what they have all witnessed is complete atrocity,” she concluded her statement.
Duchess Sophie visited Chad shortly after her successful trip to Malta last week with Prince Edward.