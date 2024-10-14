Kylie Jenner gives away her secret beauty tips to rule hearts

Kylie Jenner has dished away her personal beauty tips, but some of those were actually carried from Khloé Kardashian’s sleeve!
In a brand new interview with Elle, she confessed of being “religious about sun protection.”
The model credited her elder sister for passing down an entire guide of lectures regarding the delicate use of SPF!
“Khloé Kardashian is the one who taught me to put sunscreen on my hands. I’m religious about applying it, and I never leave the house without putting it on my face,” she remarked.
Even though Kylie Jenner runs her very own brand for cosmetics, she has now swayed toward natural looks with minimal makeup.
“I’ve recently been embracing a 'less is more' philosophy when it comes to glam – I love letting my skin and freckles show through!” the socialite disclosed.
She clarified, “But I’ve always seen make-up as a way to show self-expression, and am inspired by my moods or cool visual designs, so I still like to switch it up with my hair and nails.”
But, for Kylie Jenner, self-care is above everything else. It just automatically “feels good” when she is eating healthy or working out on a regular basis.