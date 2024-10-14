Entertainment

Kylie Jenner gives away her secret beauty tips to rule hearts

Kylie Jenner winked at sister Khloé Kardashian while sharing her diva glam hacks

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Kylie Jenner gives away her secret beauty tips to rule hearts
Kylie Jenner gives away her secret beauty tips to rule hearts

Kylie Jenner has dished away her personal beauty tips, but some of those were actually carried from Khloé Kardashian’s sleeve!

In a brand new interview with Elle, she confessed of being “religious about sun protection.”

The model credited her elder sister for passing down an entire guide of lectures regarding the delicate use of SPF!

“Khloé Kardashian is the one who taught me to put sunscreen on my hands. I’m religious about applying it, and I never leave the house without putting it on my face,” she remarked.

Even though Kylie Jenner runs her very own brand for cosmetics, she has now swayed toward natural looks with minimal makeup.

“I’ve recently been embracing a 'less is more' philosophy when it comes to glam – I love letting my skin and freckles show through!” the socialite disclosed.

She clarified, “But I’ve always seen make-up as a way to show self-expression, and am inspired by my moods or cool visual designs, so I still like to switch it up with my hair and nails.”

But, for Kylie Jenner, self-care is above everything else. It just automatically “feels good” when she is eating healthy or working out on a regular basis.

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Entertainment News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Andrew Garfield dating Florence Pugh after Kate Tomas split?
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Kourtney Kardashian’s concerns for Justin Bieber fume Travis Barker’s anger
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
‘The Simpsons’ showrunner makes shocking admission about show’s eventual end
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
BTS' J-Hope's military discharge announcement leaves ARMY disheartened
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Nicole Kidman fought with Salma Hayek over ‘superiority issues’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Halle Berry recalls early career struggles: ‘Shared 1 bedroom with 15 girls’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
'Game of Thrones' auction breaks records with STAGGERING haul
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Rihanna spends SHOCKING amount on hairstyling: ‘no room for a bad hair day’
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Tom Holland follows footsteps of Blake Lively for new business venture