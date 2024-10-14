Andrew Garfield dating Florence Pugh after Kate Tomas split?

Andrew Garfield has officially parted ways with Dr. Kate Tomas and now fans are speculating that Florence Pugh is the real reason behind their break up.
Last week, Andrew made shocking admission about his sex scenes with Florence Pugh in their new film, We Live In Time.
Days after the interview, his estranged girlfriend confirmed the end of their romance on Instagram on Saturday.
Now fans are connecting his sizzling scenes with Florence to his break-up with Tomas.
One user speculated on Twitter that Andrew might be dating Florence, saying, “HE CAN BE WITH HER NOW.”
While another noted, “Oh Florence Pugh your impact.”
“Florence done messed their s**t up,” the third angrily added.
However, some fans expressed their excitement over the potential dating of Andrew and Florence.
“Its happening. Him and Florence. IS HAPPENNINGGGGGG,” the fourth penned.
The fifth gushed, “Obviously The chemistry with Florence pugh was too good.”
During his infamous interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew revealed that he and Florence went a “little bit further than they were meant to because we didn’t hear ‘cut’ and it’s feeling safe” while filming a sex scene in We Live In Time.
Andrew Garfield first ignited dating rumors with Dr. Kate Tomas on March 29, 2024.
He has previously dated actresses Emma Stone, Rita Ora and model Alyssa Miller in the past.