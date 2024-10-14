Sci-Tech

Brazilian scientists uncover ancient reptile fossil from 237 million years ago

The fossils have been identified as a new silesaurid, an extinct family of Triassic dinosauriforms

  • by Web Desk
  • October 14, 2024
Brazilian scientists uncover ancient reptile fossil from 237 million years ago
Brazilian scientists uncover ancient reptile fossil from 237 million years ago

In a major turn of events, scientists in Brazil announced a ground-breaking discovery of one of the world’s oldest fossils.

As per Reuters, these fossils are believed to belong to an ancient reptile that dates back some 237 million years.

The reptile named Gondwanax paraisensis, the four-legged reptile species was approximately the size of a small dog with a long tail, or about 1 meter (39 inches) long and weighing between 3 and 6 kg (7 to 13 pounds).

Scientists said in a statement, "Understanding the characteristics of these precursors could shed light on what was crucial for the dinosaurs' evolutionary success."

The fossils have been identified as a new silesaurid, an extinct family of Triassic dinosauriforms.

It is most commonly considered to be a clade of non-dinosaur dinosauriforms, and the sister group of dinosaurs.

Physician Pedro Lucas Porcela Aurelio found the fossil in the town of Paraiso do Sul in Brazil's southernmost Rio Grande do Sul state in 2014 and then donated it to a local university.

He said, "Being the first human to touch something from 237 million years ago is extraordinary. It's an indescribable feeling.”

This discovery is detailed in paleontologist Rodrigo Temp Müller’s article, which was published last month in the scientific journal Gondwana Research.

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death

Ryan Reynolds reveals original ‘Deadpool 3’ ending that featured MAJOR X-Men death
Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'

Shawn Mendes finally closes door on Camila Cabello romance: 'The room’s open'
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country

King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween

Sci-Tech News

Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
WhatsApp soon allows users to customize their video playback speed
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
SpaceX successfully hitches Starship booster in fifth flight test
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
TikTok’s internal documents reveal SHOCKING algorithm dangers
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
TikTok cuts hundreds of jobs in shift towards AI
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
WhatsApp enhances chat organization with new list limit feature
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Elon Musk’s Robotaxi to drive Uber out of business?
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Scientists link intensifying hurricanes to human-driven climate change
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Northern lights illuminate Britain’s skies in stunning purple and green display
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
UK Police forces withdraw from X amid extremism concerns
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Elon Musk introduces new Tesla two doors, self-driving Robotaxi
Jamie Lee Curtis announces retirement from Halloween
Google Photos introduces new feature to identify real vs. AI-generated images