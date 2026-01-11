Salman Khan melts hearts with adorable photos of his Pet ‘Sukh’

The legendary Bollywood star Salman Khan once again delighted fans with a heartfelt glimpse from his personal life.
On January 11, 2026, the Tiger Zinda Hai alum shared some heartwarming pictures on instagram, introducing his fans and followers to the newest source of happiness — his pet dog, named “Sukh.”
The Kick star captioned the post, “MY SUKH”
The carousel opened with a loving picture, which shows Salman enjoying some quality time with his new furry companion in a garden.
The other one captured Salman cuddling the pup as he looked away from the camera, showcasing a strong bond that he shares along with his pets.
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor kept his look casual and relaxed, wearing denim shorts paired with a white vest.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans and followers gushed to the comments section with affectionate messages and expressing love for the star.
A user commented, “Love you bhaiJaaan.”
Another fan wrote, “What a fitness man.”
A third user wrote, “Gabbar dog [adding a heart emoji] bhai.”
On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently preparing for his next film, Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The actor will be seen playing a character of an Indian Army officer in the film.