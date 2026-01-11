Bolton car crash leaves four dead and five injured in head-on collision

A fatal crash between a car and a taxi in Bolton has left four people dead and five others injured on Sunday, January 11.
The collision between a red Seat Leon and a Citroen C4 Picasso occurred at around 12:45 am on Wigan Road, prompting police to set up a cordon at the scene.
Greater Manchester Police reported that two vehicles were involved in what is understood to have been a head-on crash.
Among those who died were three young men (the Seat Leon driver and two passengers, aged about 18–19) and the Citroën taxi driver (a man in his 50s).
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement, noting, "At around 12.50am this morning, three fire engines and the technical response unit attended a crash involving a taxi and a car on Wigan Road, Bolton."
It added, "Firefighters arrived quickly to make the area safe and used cutting equipment to help remove people from the vehicles before passing them into the care of North West Ambulance Service."
However, the cause of the collision is unknown and the police have secured the area for further investigation.