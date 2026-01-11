World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Bolton car crash leaves four dead and five injured in head-on collision

Four people have died and five more injured following a horrific early morning crash between two cars

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Bolton car crash leaves four dead and five injured in head-on collision
Bolton car crash leaves four dead and five injured in head-on collision

A fatal crash between a car and a taxi in Bolton has left four people dead and five others injured on Sunday, January 11.

The collision between a red Seat Leon and a Citroen C4 Picasso occurred at around 12:45 am on Wigan Road, prompting police to set up a cordon at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police reported that two vehicles were involved in what is understood to have been a head-on crash.

Among those who died were three young men (the Seat Leon driver and two passengers, aged about 18–19) and the Citroën taxi driver (a man in his 50s).

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement, noting, "At around 12.50am this morning, three fire engines and the technical response unit attended a crash involving a taxi and a car on Wigan Road, Bolton."

It added, "Firefighters arrived quickly to make the area safe and used cutting equipment to help remove people from the vehicles before passing them into the care of North West Ambulance Service."

However, the cause of the collision is unknown and the police have secured the area for further investigation.

Wolf-dogs in Preston go viral after DNA results
Wolf-dogs in Preston go viral after DNA results
MrBeast names one challenge he will never take on: Find out
MrBeast names one challenge he will never take on: Find out
Renee Good's killing sparks widespread outrage and protests against ICE
Renee Good's killing sparks widespread outrage and protests against ICE
Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump
Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump
Marco Rubio's private note gets exposed by Trump at oil executives' meeting
Marco Rubio's private note gets exposed by Trump at oil executives' meeting
Monkeys spotted roaming St. Louis streets spark alarm
Monkeys spotted roaming St. Louis streets spark alarm
Rare Superman comic linked to Nicolas Cage sells for $15 million
Rare Superman comic linked to Nicolas Cage sells for $15 million
Six killed in Mississippi shootings, suspect in custody
Six killed in Mississippi shootings, suspect in custody
World's richest 1% used up their annual carbon budget in just 10 days
World's richest 1% used up their annual carbon budget in just 10 days
Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'
Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'
Trump issues 'hard' warning on Greenland after oil executive meeting
Trump issues 'hard' warning on Greenland after oil executive meeting
Top travel destinations to explore in 2026
Top travel destinations to explore in 2026

Popular News

Timothée Chalamet takes extra precautions for safety amid award season

Timothée Chalamet takes extra precautions for safety amid award season
35 minutes ago
Certain food preservatives to increase cancer risk, study

Certain food preservatives to increase cancer risk, study
43 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar set to make cameo in Rani Mukerji’s ‘Oh My Goddess’

Akshay Kumar set to make cameo in Rani Mukerji’s ‘Oh My Goddess’
3 hours ago