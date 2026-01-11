Akshay Kumar set to make cameo in Rani Mukerji’s ‘Oh My Goddess’

Akshay Kumar has reportedly been signed up for the third installment of the OMG.
He will join the main lead of the film, Rani Mukerji. As per reports, he upcoming movie won’t be called OMG 3 but instead has been named Oh My Goddess.
A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Oh My Goddess goes on floors in February. It was reported that Akshay Kumar would have a special appearance and would shoot for only a day or two. However, the truth is that he has an extended cameo and has devoted many more days to filming.”
The insider added, “In fact, his screen time is the same or almost as the one he had in OMG 2 (2023). The script was locked last year. It’s a unique idea and director Amit Rai has gone one step ahead this time to give the audience a novel experience within the OMG world. Everyone in the team is excited about the film and taking it on the floors.”
Since Akshay and Rani haven’t shared screen space ever, their upcoming project can created buzz among the film industry.
Meanwhile, Rani is all set to have a busy 2026, with Mardaani 3 getting release in cinemas on February 27.