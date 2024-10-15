Kylian Mbappé breaks silence on 'fake news' of ‘rape’ allegations

Kylian Mbappé has finally addressed the ongoing “rape” allegations in his latest statement.
A Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that an alleged rape case has been reported to police but the outlet did not mention who was accused.
However, the Expressen newspaper claimed that the 25-year-old footballer was the suspect.
The newspaper wrote, "According to information obtained by Expressen, police are investigating the star who is reasonably suspected of rape and sexual assault."
Taking to X (formally known as Twitter), Mbappé, 25, denounced the story, writing, "FAKE NEWS!!!! It's becoming so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if by chance," hinting at his ongoing dispute over unpaid wages with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
When contacted by AFP, Mbappé's representatives denied knowledge of any legal action taken against him.
A prosecutor investigating the report told the media outlet, "A probe is under way into a crime that was reported on Oct. 10 in the center of Stockholm."
Moreover, Swedish police spokeswoman Carina Skagerlind also addressed the report.
“In general, if we have received a complaint and decided to conduct interviews and we make it known (to the public), those involved in the case may take actions that delay and complicate the investigation," she explained.
It is pertinent to note that Mbappé will not be a part of France's squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures due to injury.