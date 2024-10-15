Kylian Mbappé breaks silence on 'fake news' of ‘rape’ allegations

Sports

Kylian Mbappé will not be a part of France's squad for upcoming Nations League fixtures due to his injury

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Kylian Mbappé has finally addressed the ongoing “rape” allegations in his latest statement.

A Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported that an alleged rape case has been reported to police but the outlet did not mention who was accused.

However, the Expressen newspaper claimed that the 25-year-old footballer was the suspect.

The newspaper wrote, "According to information obtained by Expressen, police are investigating the star who is reasonably suspected of rape and sexual assault."

Taking to X (formally known as Twitter), Mbappé, 25, denounced the story, writing, "FAKE NEWS!!!! It's becoming so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if by chance," hinting at his ongoing dispute over unpaid wages with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

When contacted by AFP, Mbappé's representatives denied knowledge of any legal action taken against him.

A prosecutor investigating the report told the media outlet, "A probe is under way into a crime that was reported on Oct. 10 in the center of Stockholm."

Moreover, Swedish police spokeswoman Carina Skagerlind also addressed the report.

“In general, if we have received a complaint and decided to conduct interviews and we make it known (to the public), those involved in the case may take actions that delay and complicate the investigation," she explained.

It is pertinent to note that Mbappé will not be a part of France's squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures due to injury.

Sports News

Shaheen Afridi wishes Babar Azam happy 30th birthday amid test squad snub
Nigeria’s Super Eagles withdraw from Libya qualifier, call travel experience ‘disgraceful’
England captain Ben Stokes set to lead team in crucial Test match against Pakistan
PCB backs decision to drop Babar Azam from England’s test squad
THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag
Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See
NFL new sensation Caleb Williams all set to shine against Jaguars
Cristiano Ronaldo hails ‘important win’ over Poland in Nations League
Novak Djokovic all set to face Jannik Sinner in Shanghai Masters finals
MS Dhoni sets social media abuzz with stylish side-fade look
Martin Brundle raises concerns after Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes felt ‘trapped’
David Beckham hails ‘incredible daughter’ Harper on Day of Girls