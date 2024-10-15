Royal

Australian delegates draw criticism for 'embarrassing' move before King Charles visit

The British monarch is set to embark on the 11-day tour to Australia with his wife Queen Camilla

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024


Australian delegates are facing widespread criticism after making an "embarrassing" move just days before King Charles’ much-anticipated visit.

The British monarch is set to embark on the 11-day tour to Australia with his wife Queen Camilla amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

But on his highly anticipated tour, the King reportedly faced rejection as all the state premiers have declined invitations to attend Charles and Camilla's welcome event in Canberra on October 21, citing other engagements as their reason.

As per GB News, Australian Journalist Sophie Elsworth condemned this move saying it is "not a good look" for the country, given the trip by the King has been "planned for months".

Elsworth explained, "The leaders of our six states here have got other commitments and won't be meeting with King Charles on Monday. And it's really quite embarrassing because the King's visit has been in the works for some months now.”

She added, "They should have cleared their schedules, because I think it's highly appropriate that they do meet with him. He is our head of state."

Elsworth also mentioned that it is "the right thing" for the state heads as the monarch has risked his own health to make the trip happen.

The journalist told the outlet, "This is an important visit Down Under. He has not been here with Queen Camilla since 2018 and particularly with his health issues that he is battling.”

Notably, King Charles alongside Queen Camilla will visit Australia from 18 to 23 October 2024, and it will be his first visit to Australia as a King.

