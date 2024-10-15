Sports

Jonas Eidevall resigns as head coach of Arsenal football club

  • October 15, 2024
Jonas Eidevall has stepped down as the head coach of Arsenal football club.

He is a Swedish professional football coach and recently the head coach of FA WSL club Arsenal.

Assistant coach Renee will serve as the interim head coach.

Following his retirement, sporting director Edu shared gratitude towards him in a statement, noting, "We thank Jonas for his commitment to the club and achievements here since joining us in 2021, as per BBC Sports.

Edu added, “Our focus will now turn to the process of appointing a new head coach, and in the meantime, supporting Renee [Slegers], as she takes interim charge of the team starting with two important fixtures this week.”

Eidevall signed a three-year contract with the club last October after securing three back-to-back-top three finishes in the Women’s Super League and winning the Women’s League Cup for two consecutive seasons.

He previously served as head coach of Swedish club FC Rosengård from 2013 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2021.

Sports News

Kylian Mbappé breaks silence on 'fake news' of sexual assault allegations
Shaheen Afridi wishes Babar Azam happy 30th birthday amid test squad snub
Nigeria’s Super Eagles withdraw from Libya qualifier, call travel experience ‘disgraceful’
England captain Ben Stokes set to lead team in crucial Test match against Pakistan
PCB backs decision to drop Babar Azam from England’s test squad
THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag
Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See
NFL new sensation Caleb Williams all set to shine against Jaguars
Cristiano Ronaldo hails ‘important win’ over Poland in Nations League
Novak Djokovic all set to face Jannik Sinner in Shanghai Masters finals
MS Dhoni sets social media abuzz with stylish side-fade look
Martin Brundle raises concerns after Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes felt ‘trapped’