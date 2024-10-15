Jonas Eidevall resigns as head coach of Arsenal football club

Jonas Eidevall has stepped down as the head coach of Arsenal football club.
He is a Swedish professional football coach and recently the head coach of FA WSL club Arsenal.
Assistant coach Renee will serve as the interim head coach.
Following his retirement, sporting director Edu shared gratitude towards him in a statement, noting, "We thank Jonas for his commitment to the club and achievements here since joining us in 2021, as per BBC Sports.
Edu added, “Our focus will now turn to the process of appointing a new head coach, and in the meantime, supporting Renee [Slegers], as she takes interim charge of the team starting with two important fixtures this week.”
Eidevall signed a three-year contract with the club last October after securing three back-to-back-top three finishes in the Women’s Super League and winning the Women’s League Cup for two consecutive seasons.
He previously served as head coach of Swedish club FC Rosengård from 2013 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2021.