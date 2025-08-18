Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Al-Nassr's new 2025-26 home kit

Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract

Al-Nassr have unveiled their new home jersey for the 2025-2026 Saudi pro League season.

The club promoted the golden kit on social media with the slogan “From Riyadh’s sunrise to matchday lights, Nassr always shines," highlighting Ronaldo as the main figure in the kit launch.

Ronaldo, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr has also strengthened their squad by signing new players this summer, including former Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez, Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich.

The club said, "A legacy that never fades..Every year, a new look—But the badge of AlNassr makes it timeless. In every year .. A new kit. And every year .. The slogan of Nasr Al-Jazeera is more beautiful." 

Al-Nassr will begin their new league season on Friday against Al-Taawoun.

This comes after Ronaldo's engagement to his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez drew massive global attention and created a worldwide buzz.

On Monday, August 11, the Argentinian model announced this exciting news on her Instagram account by posting a photo showing her large diamond ring with a heartfelt caption, that read, “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives."

For the unversed, Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina since 2016.

