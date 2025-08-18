Tom Brady reveals Kobe Bryant inspiration to handle kids' competitive drive

Tom Brady has revealed how former NBA (National Basketball Association) legend Kobe Bryant’s competitive spirit helped him in teaching his kids to cultivate a strong work ethic.
According to The Sports Rush, the National Football League (NFL) star in the recent interview shared that he uses the "WWKD" ("What Would Kobe Do") approach to handle his kid’s competitive spirit as he opened up about his admiration for the former Los Angeles Lakers player.
During Greg Olsen's podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl winner opened up about the challenges he faced while cultivating competitive spirit in his kids, as he wanted to maintain a balance between not pushing them too hard and still teaching them the value of hard work.
He told the former tight end, “We always look at, like, the top of the top, just like Kobe Bryant. What would Kobe Bryant do? You know, Kobe Bryant would go shoot 7000 jumpers. Most kids would shoot 7 jumpers. Kobe shot 7000.”
TB12 explained, “Over a course of time, maybe we can nudge the children in the right direction. Like, okay, if something doesn’t go your way or the way you want, you will have to be active in determining post-game and post-moment and try to improve it the next time you’re in that situation.”
Tom Brady has three kids: John "Jack" Edward with Bridget Moynahan, Benjamin Rein Brady and daughter Vivian with Gisele Bündchen. He is a beloved father and has been seen spending a lot of time with kids after taking retirement in 2023.