Lewis Hamilton receives encouragement from Ferrari legend amid tough debut

Lewis Hamilton has been told not to lose hope as he grapples with tough debut season with Ferrari.
According to F1, a former Ferrari legend praised Hamilton and urged him to remain patient and wait for the right moment to reverse his fortunes.
Speaking to Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Ferrari veteran Arturo Merzario, shared insights drawn from his own experience, arguing that patience will be crucial if the seven-time World Champion is to turn his fortunes around.
Grand Prix racing’s original Marlboro man said, “It's not over. He is just waiting for the right opportunity. He will only risk when necessary, not for an eighth position. Also because, if he ever wanted to leave, he would find another team. Hamilton has already shown what he is worth.”
“It's not Charles Leclerc's situation: Charles still has to prove that he is a champion. In 1973 I chose to leave the team. When I got Mauro Forghieri out of trouble, life had become very hard for me. So I made my decision before facing the last few races,” he added.
Merzario’s Ferrari tenure ended prematurely in 1973 after tensions with teammate Jacky Ickx and disapproval from team founder Enzo Ferrari.