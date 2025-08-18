Home / Sports

Carlos Sainz admits concerns over Williams prior to signing

The Spanish F1 driver joined Williams Racing after Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton for 2025 season

Carlos Sainz has made a surprising admission that he was not quite confident about his decision to sign with Williams after parting ways with Ferrari.

However, after spending the opening 14 rounds of the current campaign with the Grove-based squad, the Spaniard has concluded he is satisfied with his decision.

For the 2025 F1 season, Sainz had to find a new team to call home on the grid after Ferrari decided to pair Lewis Hamilton with Charles Leclerc on a multi-year deal.

Having had offers from various teams, the Spanish driver signed a deal with Williams despite the team sitting almost last in the Constructors' Championship.

This year, the team has achieved a positive result, as it currently sits at fifth with the help of Sainz's new teammate Alex Albon, who secured many points.

As he continues to get up to speed with the team, Sainz has acknowledged that all doubts he had have been eliminated.

Talking with RacingNews365, the racer noted, "I definitely felt last year when I took the decision, Williams was ninth in the championship and there was less certainty that maybe Williams was the right choice in my career."

“Now a year on, I'm very confident of the decision I took. I'm very glad, looking at the progress the team is showing and the momentum we’re building into 2026," he added.

Sainz has penned a long-term deal with Williams that will take him into the sport's new era next year, outlined by the squad as they hope to secure a better position on the grid.

The 30-year-old continued, "I didn't come to this team for the results of 2025; I came for the potential of 2026, 2027, 2028."

Despite the team having a lot of weak points and potential to improve, Carlos Sainz shared that he is quite content with his decision and that the result of 2025 will prove to be the turning point for the next year's journey.

