Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain becomes key target for Birmingham City summer move

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Besiktas from Liverpool two years ago and has since played 44 games for the Turkish club

Birmingham City are trying to bring Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain into their squad to help them compete for a spot in the Premier League.

As per multiple reports, his current club, Besiktas is willing to let him leave for free despite one year remaining on his contract.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Besiktas from Liverpool two years ago and has since played 44 games for the Turkish club in all competition, scoring five goals and making one assist.

Birmingham City's owners hope they can attract Oxlade-Chamberlain by emphasizing their growing influence, led by chairman Tom Wagner and the involvement of NFL star Tom Brady as a minority owner.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is open to returning to England and some Premier League teams are interested in signing him.

Beside this, moving back to England would let Oxlade-Chamberlain to be with his fiancee Perrie Edwards and their young son after years of their nine-year relationship spent living apart.

The 32-year-old started his career at Southampton then joined Arsenal in 2011 where he played 198 matches, scored 20 goals and won three FA Cup titles.

Oxlade-Chamberlain then joined Liverpool in 2017 and won many major trophies with the club, including the Champions League, Premier League, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

In total Oxlade-Chamberlain scored 18 goals in 146 appearances for Liverpool. 

