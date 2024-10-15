Sci-Tech

Google revamps Play Store layout to simplify app installation process

Users currently need to scroll back at the top after viewing the detailed description of the app

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Google is recently working on a new updated layout for the Play Store.

As per Gadget 360, this updated layout will help users to streamline the process of app installation.

Users currently need to scroll back at the top after viewing the detailed description of the app.

However, with this update, after viewing the description you will no longer need to go to the top again as the header will remain at the top even while scrolling.

The redesigned header could benefit developers who can easily provide long descriptions.

It is pertinent to note here that this feature is still in development and will be available to users in the future.

In addition to this, Google has recently updated the bottom bar of the Google app to Material 3.

First, a tab icon will be highlighted to let you know which tab you're on. 

With this update, it introduces a bullet-shaped indicator that surrounds the tab icon.

Sci-Tech News

WhatsApp introduces innovative feature for iOS to revisit status updates effortlessly
Brazilian scientists uncover ancient reptile fossil from 237 million years ago
WhatsApp soon allows users to customize their video playback speed
SpaceX successfully hitches Starship booster in fifth flight test
TikTok’s internal documents reveal SHOCKING algorithm dangers
TikTok cuts hundreds of jobs in shift towards AI
WhatsApp enhances chat organization with new list limit feature
Elon Musk’s Robotaxi to drive Uber out of business?
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Scientists link intensifying hurricanes to human-driven climate change
Northern lights illuminate Britain’s skies in stunning purple and green display
UK Police forces withdraw from X amid extremism concerns