Google revamps Play Store layout to simplify app installation process

Google is recently working on a new updated layout for the Play Store.
As per Gadget 360, this updated layout will help users to streamline the process of app installation.
Users currently need to scroll back at the top after viewing the detailed description of the app.
However, with this update, after viewing the description you will no longer need to go to the top again as the header will remain at the top even while scrolling.
The redesigned header could benefit developers who can easily provide long descriptions.
It is pertinent to note here that this feature is still in development and will be available to users in the future.
In addition to this, Google has recently updated the bottom bar of the Google app to Material 3.
First, a tab icon will be highlighted to let you know which tab you're on.
With this update, it introduces a bullet-shaped indicator that surrounds the tab icon.