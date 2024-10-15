Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals

Sarah Ferguson is celebrating her 65th birthday today, on October 15, while in the middle of quite a turbulent year with the royal family.
As per GB News, 2024 started with unfortunate news for Prince Andrew’s wife as she was diagnosed with a cancer named malignant melanoma following her battle with breast cancer.
After starting treatment for the disease, it soon emerged that relatives King Charles and Kate Middleton are fighting the same war as her, causing more stress for the regal tribe.
Sarah Ferguson has however stated about feeling optimistic regarding her health, and it’s expected that she’s in “high spirits” on this special day.
Brushing King Charles’ reported feud with Prince Andrew aside, Princess Eugenie wished her mother with a sweet little message through Instagram.
“Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma. So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are, and the woman you are,” Princess Beatrice’s sister wrote.
She added, “You’re an inspiration and our endless chats bring me so much happiness and incredible support.”
With this, Princess Eugenie attached some giggly photos with Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice, showing that they’re holding on tight even through the toughest times.