Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Sarah Ferguson is celebrating her 65th birthday today, on October 15, while in the middle of quite a turbulent year with the royal family.

As per GB News, 2024 started with unfortunate news for Prince Andrew’s wife as she was diagnosed with a cancer named malignant melanoma following her battle with breast cancer.

After starting treatment for the disease, it soon emerged that relatives King Charles and Kate Middleton are fighting the same war as her, causing more stress for the regal tribe.

Sarah Ferguson has however stated about feeling optimistic regarding her health, and it’s expected that she’s in “high spirits” on this special day.

Brushing King Charles’ reported feud with Prince Andrew aside, Princess Eugenie wished her mother with a sweet little message through Instagram.


“Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma. So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are, and the woman you are,” Princess Beatrice’s sister wrote.

She added, “You’re an inspiration and our endless chats bring me so much happiness and incredible support.”

With this, Princess Eugenie attached some giggly photos with Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice, showing that they’re holding on tight even through the toughest times.

Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy

Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy
Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales

Met Office forecasts heavy rainfall and potential flooding across England and Wales
Royal News

Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton set to celebrate special occasion together
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘envious’ with powerful move
Princess Leonor becomes ‘queen of being overlooked’ in priceless exchange
Prince William set to attend community event after King Charles’ new outing
Australian delegates draw criticism for 'embarrassing' move before King Charles visit
King Charles takes emotional decision just days before kicking off Australia tour
Royal Family gives big relief to Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas
Duchess Sophie shares 'heartbreaking' statement after big milestone
King Charles radiates good health at International Investment Summit
King Charles flourishes UK’s investments before flying out of country
King Charles ‘struggling to win’ as Prince William grabs control over monarchy
Royal Family fails to disclose official gifts for 4 years