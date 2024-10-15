Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust

Dave Grohl is reportedly “seeking therapy” in an effort to save his marriage with wife Jordyn Blum, just one month after publicly he publicly admitted to secretly fathered a love child.
On Monday, October 14, the musician was photographed strolling around Los Angeles with no sign of a wedding ring on his finger while insiders claim that he’s “trying everything to make things right.”
A source told InTouch Weekly that Dave Grohl is “offering up phone text message, constantly apologizing, and going to therapy” for winning Jordyn Blum back.
“He’s trying to be a good dad but, at the same time, it’s frustrating. And he doesn’t understand that these things can take months, even years to fix,” the individual spoke.
Images shared by Daily Mail showed the Foo Fighter lead in a sharp, short haircut, even though he’s known for rocking much longer locks.
Dave Grohl was wearing a casual ensemble as he walked with a water bottle in his hand and quite tense expressions gripping the entirety of his face.
A short-sleeved shirt showed off the various tattoos on his hands, whereas a pair of green shorts showcased his muscular legs.
The vocalist topped this outfit with a baseball cap as he looked forward in determination.
Dave Grohl’s tight facial expressions may also be from recent reports from his Foo Fighters band going on a hiatus as he tries to “rebuild trust within family.”