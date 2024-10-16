Royal

Kate Middleton marks ‘devastating’ event with emotional message

Princess Kate spreads 'love', 'strength' and 'hope' in heartfelt message about a 'devastating loss'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Kate Middleton marks ‘devastating’ event with emotional message
Kate Middleton marks ‘devastating’ event with emotional message

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has issued an emotional statement to extend support for the people, who lost their babies.

To mark the Baby Loss Awareness Week, Kate turned to her and Prince William's official Instagram account on Tuesday in which she expressed support for the people who went through the "devastating loss" of their babies.

Alongside a picture of a Wave of Light burning scented candle, Kate wrote, "Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss."

She added, "Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight."

For those unfamiliar, Wave of Light is a day observed annually to honor and remember the babies who have died during pregnancy, childbirth, or infancy.

Kate Middleton's garnered immense praises in comments' section for extending her support for a great cause.

"I heard recently online that some people have coined the phrase “The Children’s Princess” to describe you and I think it is a well deserved and fitting acknowledgement of all you do with not just your early years work but also other charities centered around babies and young children," one user commented.

Another wrote, "So sweet to see this personal little touch! Such an important yet tough topic to raise awareness for."

This emotional message from Kate Middleton comes a few days after she made a surprise appearance in Southport alongside the Prince of Wales.

Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation

Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation
Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week

Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein

Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years

‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years

Royal News

‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Prince William shares exciting news ahead of King Charles Australia trip
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Sarah Ferguson pulls Princess Beatrice to royal duties on her birthday
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Princess Tatiana speaks about ‘crying, hurting’ from divorcing Prince Nikolaos
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton set to celebrate special occasion together
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘envious’ with powerful move
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Princess Leonor becomes ‘queen of being overlooked’ in priceless exchange
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Prince William set to attend community event after King Charles’ new outing
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Australian delegates draw criticism for 'embarrassing' move before King Charles visit
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
King Charles takes emotional decision just days before kicking off Australia tour
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Royal Family gives big relief to Kate Middleton ahead of Christmas