Kate Middleton marks ‘devastating’ event with emotional message

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has issued an emotional statement to extend support for the people, who lost their babies.
To mark the Baby Loss Awareness Week, Kate turned to her and Prince William's official Instagram account on Tuesday in which she expressed support for the people who went through the "devastating loss" of their babies.
Alongside a picture of a Wave of Light burning scented candle, Kate wrote, "Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss."
She added, "Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight."
For those unfamiliar, Wave of Light is a day observed annually to honor and remember the babies who have died during pregnancy, childbirth, or infancy.
Kate Middleton's garnered immense praises in comments' section for extending her support for a great cause.
"I heard recently online that some people have coined the phrase “The Children’s Princess” to describe you and I think it is a well deserved and fitting acknowledgement of all you do with not just your early years work but also other charities centered around babies and young children," one user commented.
Another wrote, "So sweet to see this personal little touch! Such an important yet tough topic to raise awareness for."
This emotional message from Kate Middleton comes a few days after she made a surprise appearance in Southport alongside the Prince of Wales.