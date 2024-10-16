Bella Hadid closes 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion show with angelic catwalk

Entertainment

  • October 16, 2024
Bella Hadid has made a stellar comeback as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

The supermodel, 28, closed the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion show in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Bella left the audience mesmerized by her beauty as she demanded attention with a bold red lingerie set plus a matching saggy coat and a pair of high heels.

Last time she graced the Victoria’s Secret fashion was back in November 2018, it was her third time.

Moreover, Gigi Hadid also joined her sister on the runway again. She made a grand entrance at the ramp during Cher's performance.

As the show closed, the supermodel sisters (who traded her coat for a red robe) walked side by side.

Taking to Instagram, Bella expressed gratitude and wrote, “I can’t believe I just closed @victoriasecret what. is. Life.”

She also posted a couple of pictures from the show, with one snap featuring Gigi.

The Hadid sisters were joined by other super models Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Jasmine Tookes, Paloma Elsesser, Imaan Hammam, Grace Elizabeth, Taylor Hill, Mayowa Nicholas, Devyn Garcia, Barbara Palvin, Behati Prinsloo, Ashley Graham and more.

