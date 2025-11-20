Zayn Malik reveals reason behind pop comeback with Jisoo duet ‘Eyes Closed’

Zayn Malik has finally revealed the real reason behind his iconic collaboration with Blackpink's Jisoo.
The British singer shared that his daughter Khai, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, is a "massive fan" of the K-pop singer.
While hosting his first BBC Radio 1 show, Zayn surprised fans by revealing that Jisoo approached him first to collaborate for a single.
He shared, "My daughter's gonna think I'm cool again so I'll definitely do that."
The Dusk Till Dawn crooner admitted that he was keen to work with Jisoo as she is "killing it at the minute,” adding, "I've wavered a little bit from the pop sound myself, so to come back to it with the people who are basically owning that genre at the minute was an honour.”
He gushed over the Earthquake hitmaker, "If I can say thanks to Jisoo, I'm really happy with the way it turned out."
In the same show, the former One Direction member noted his father was a "massive" fan of Biggie Smalls.
"Rap music was a big influence in my younger years and that was definitely made more prominent by the fact that I was living in Bradford, for sure," he added.
To note, Jisoo and Zayn released Eyes Closed October 10, 2025.