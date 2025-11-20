Entertainment

Zayn Malik reveals reason behind pop comeback with Jisoo duet ‘Eyes Closed’

Zayn Malik gushes over his iconic collaboration for ‘Eyes Closed’ with BLACKPINK star Jisoo

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Zayn Malik reveals reason behind pop comeback with Jisoo duet ‘Eyes Closed’
Zayn Malik reveals reason behind pop comeback with Jisoo duet ‘Eyes Closed’

Zayn Malik has finally revealed the real reason behind his iconic collaboration with Blackpink's Jisoo.

The British singer shared that his daughter Khai, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, is a "massive fan" of the K-pop singer.

While hosting his first BBC Radio 1 show, Zayn surprised fans by revealing that Jisoo approached him first to collaborate for a single.

He shared, "My daughter's gonna think I'm cool again so I'll definitely do that."

The Dusk Till Dawn crooner admitted that he was keen to work with Jisoo as she is "killing it at the minute,” adding, "I've wavered a little bit from the pop sound myself, so to come back to it with the people who are basically owning that genre at the minute was an honour.”

He gushed over the Earthquake hitmaker, "If I can say thanks to Jisoo, I'm really happy with the way it turned out."

In the same show, the former One Direction member noted his father was a "massive" fan of Biggie Smalls.

"Rap music was a big influence in my younger years and that was definitely made more prominent by the fact that I was living in Bradford, for sure," he added.

To note, Jisoo and Zayn released Eyes Closed October 10, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Lily Collins dishes out ‘surprises’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5

Lily Collins dishes out ‘surprises’ in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5
‘Emily in Paris’ cast shares exciting details about most-anticipated season 5

Kevin Spacey speaks up on struggles he faced after sexual assault allegations

Kevin Spacey speaks up on struggles he faced after sexual assault allegations
The 'Beyond the Sea' star claims he’s currently homeless, staying in hotels and Airbnbs

Top music releases of 2025: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter rule the charts

Top music releases of 2025: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter rule the charts
From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ to Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ biggest music hits of 2025

Kim Kardashian rushes to brain surgeon after MRI spotted dangerous Aneurysm

Kim Kardashian rushes to brain surgeon after MRI spotted dangerous Aneurysm
Kim Kardashian reveals brain specialist’s alarming warning about her life threatening disease

Sabrina Carpenter lives ‘ultimate dream’ with 'Alice in Wonderland' role

Sabrina Carpenter lives ‘ultimate dream’ with 'Alice in Wonderland' role
Sabrina Carpenter thanks fans for showing support despite heavy rain during Los Angeles concert

Katy Perry enjoys Justin Trudeau’s extra effort in their romance

Katy Perry enjoys Justin Trudeau’s extra effort in their romance
Justin Trudeau is also enjoying a new chapter in his life with Katy Perry

Kevin Costner steps into presidential role for United Nations TV drama

Kevin Costner steps into presidential role for United Nations TV drama
The 'Yellowstone' star is being eyed to play the former president in the political drama 'United'

Taylor Swift gets special shout-out in Royal Family’s sweet update

Taylor Swift gets special shout-out in Royal Family’s sweet update
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker gets royal seal of approval for her upbeat new track

Vin Diesel vindicated in sexual battery case tied to 'Fast 5'

Vin Diesel vindicated in sexual battery case tied to 'Fast 5'
Vin Diesel cleared of legal claims made by a former assistant claiming sexual battery in a Los Angeles Court

Selena Gomez’s soft glam makeup tutorial leaves fans ‘obsessed’

Selena Gomez’s soft glam makeup tutorial leaves fans ‘obsessed’
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress gives fans a sneak peek into her ‘nice evening at home’

Taylor Swift drops dramatic sneak-peeks amid ‘New Heights’ appearance buzz

Taylor Swift drops dramatic sneak-peeks amid ‘New Heights’ appearance buzz
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ singer fuels hypes with a special preview amid rumors of her second appearance on Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’

Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request

Kylie Jenner sparks tensions with Timothée Chalamet after bizarre request
Timothée Chalamet receives clear ultimatum from Kylie Jenner ahead of 'Marty Supreme' release