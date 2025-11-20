Top music releases of 2025: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter rule the charts

Every music release tells a story of its own, and 2025 has been full of them.
This year has been a whirlwind one for music lovers, with a series of unforgettable releases from iconic artists such as Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Gaga.
Winning over fans’ hearts, these music releases not only secured top spots in their playlist but also dominated the prestigious charts with their catchy melodies and memorable lyrics.
From Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl to Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend, here’s a list of top music releases of 2025.
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl:
Released on October 3, 2025, The Life of a Showgirl is 12th studio album by Grammy-winner Taylor Swift and include 12 hit tracks.
The album – recorded in Sweden, during the European leg of the songstress’s thrilling Eras Tour in 2024 – broke multiple records and became Swift’s fastest-selling album of the year in the UK.
Swift’s album also dominated major chart records including its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and becoming Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2025, hitting roughly 249.9 million streams.
Its lead single, The Fate of Ophelia, also set a record for most Spotify streams in a single day, with about 30.987 million plays.
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend:
Man’s Best Friend is the seventh studio album by Sabrina Carpenter and was dropped on August 29, 2025.
The upbeat album debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, and sold 366,000 units in its first week, from which 224,000 came from pure album sales, marking the biggest sales week for the Espresso crooner.
Alongside being the largest streaming debut by a female artist in 2025, it also had the most streams in a single day in 2025 by a female artist on Spotify.
Ed Sheeran – Play:
Ed Sheeran released his eighth studio album, Play, on September 12, 2025, for which he collaborated with various A-list artists, including Arijit Singh, Ilya, Blake Slatkin, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Savan Kotecha, Elvira Anderfjärd.
It includes musical influences from Indian and Persian music and several songs from the album such as Azizam, Old Phone, and Sapphire, became huge hits soon after their release.
Play debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, giving Sheeran his ninth UK number one album.
Lady Gaga – Mayhem:
Mayhem is the sixth solo and eighth overall studio album by Lady Gaga, which she released on March 7, 2025.
On its first week, the album debuted at No. 1 in 23 countries, and achieved massive success commercially as well as ruled the charts, including number one on the Billboard 200.
Abracadabra – second song from Mayhem – enjoyed 10th spot on Billboard Global 200 in its first week and climbed to fifth position in the second week.
Meanwhile, its 14th track, Die with a Smile – for which she collaborated with Bruno Mars - became the fastest song ever to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, reaching that milestone in just 96 days.
It also set a major record on Spotify’s daily global chart, spending a total of 200 non-consecutive days at No. 1.
Justin Bieber – Swag:
Swag, dropped on July 11, 2025, is the seventh studio album by Justin Bieber, which marked his anticipated return to music after four years.
The hit record was followed by a double album sequel, Swag II, which was released on September 5.
Soon after its release, Swag garnered positive response from both critics and fans alike, and 16 out of 21 songs from the album secured spots on Billboard Hot 100 Entries Record.
With this record, Bieber also became the first artist ever to debut at No. 2 on both the Hot 100 with Daisies and the Billboard 200 with Swag in the same week.
Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful:
Something Beautiful is Miley Cyrus’s ninth studio album, which was released on May 30, 2025.
Upon its release, the album received positive reviews from music critics, and was praised as the Flowers singer’s “most ambitious and introspective works to date.”
It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, No. 3 on the Official UK Albums Chart, and maintained its spot on the UK chart for two weeks.
Zayn Malik and Jisoo – Eyes Closed:
On October 10, 2025, Zayn Malik and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sparked a frenzy among fans by releasing their first collaborated song Eyes Closed.
The hit track was landmark moment for both artists as it became Jisoo’s first solo entry on the U.S. Hot 100 and marked Zayn’s debut into the K-pop world.
Eye Closed debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard Global 200, and secured 37th spot on the Official UK Singles Chart.
Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS:
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – translated as I Should Have Taken More Photos – is the sixth solo and seventh overall album by Bad Bunny, which he released on January 5, 2025.
The chart-topping album dominated the second position on the Billboard 200 in its first week, and climbed to the first spot in the following week.
It also performed strongly on Latin-specific charts, continuing Bad Bunny’s dominance in the Latin music market, and bagged multiple awards at the 2025 Latin Grammys.
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is also nominated for the 2026 Grammy Awards in multiple categories.