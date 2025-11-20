‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ teaser promises dark new chapter

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping's official teaser has been released, exactly one year ahead of the movie's premiere date.
On November 20, the spine-chilling two-minute teaser was dropped, revealing the first look at Close as Drusilla, Effie's Capitol escort predecessor.
The two-minute teaser opens with a first look at Glenn Close as Drusilla, Effie's Capitol escort predecessor.
Drusilla announces, "Welcome, Panem, to the glorious reaping of District 12. Twice the number of tributes, twice the glory. It's time for the second Quarter Quell. Let the 50th Hunger Games begin!"
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping stellar cast:
Joseph Zada and Whitney Peak star as the main leads, portraying Haymitch and Lenore Dove.
Meanwhile, McKenna Grace will portray the character of Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow tribute and friend from District 12.
The remaining cast includes Maya Hawke as Wiress, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Glenn Close as Drusilla and Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman.
Fans reaction to The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping teaser:
A fan commented on the official teaser clip, “I love how they have the quote "I think these games are going to be different" especially because this TRAILER feels so different from anything we have seen from the franchise.”
Another wrote, “The teaser choosing to show the clips of Haymitch and Ampert working together unlike the victory montage I'm sobbing.”
Release date of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping:
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to release in theaters on November 20, 2026.